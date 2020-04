21:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Supreme Court: Gov't should decide re: using ISA for contact-tracing In response to a petition asking that it limit the government's use of the security services (ISA-Shabak) to monitor citizens for the purpose of contact-tracing coronavirus cases, the Supreme Court has responded that this is a matter that should be dealt with via government legislation. ► ◄ Last Briefs