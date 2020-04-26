France: 242 deaths in last day, down from 369 the day before

The French Health Ministry has reported that 242 people died of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This represents a decrease of over 100 from the day before that, when 369 people died.

So far, 22,856 people have died in France from coronavirus-related complications.

France has been in strict lockdown for over a month, but now, given the ongoing reduction in the mortality rate, the government is set to debate and then vote on a strategy to safely emerge from the lockdown and reopen the economy.