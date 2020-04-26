Labor party members vote to join unity government

From preliminary results of the vote of Labor party members on whether to join the unity government currently under formation, it appears that the Labor party will indeed join the Likud-Blue & White coalition government.

Labor members also voted on the union of their party with Blue & White, and this too was approved.

In all likelihood, Amir Peretz, Labor's leader, will now become Minister of the Economy, while Itzik Shmuli will head to the Welfare Ministry.