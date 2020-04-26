Yesh Atid: Suspend special committee hearings until after Memorial Day

Head of the Yesh Atid-Telem party, MK Meir Cohen, has sent a request in the name of his party to Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz, asking him to order the suspension of deliberations in the special Knesset committee for amending the Basic Law, in order to enable MKs on the committee who are from bereaved families to make preparations in advance of Memorial Day.

The request was sent to Benny Gantz after it became clear that the committee's hearings would likely continue until midnight and even later.