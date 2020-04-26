|
20:43
Reported
News BriefsIyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20
Update: 201 virus deaths in Israel, 15,443 confirmed cases
Updated figures from the Ministry of Health show that the number of people who have passed away from coronavirus in the country has risen to 201.
99 people are currently on ventilators, in serious condition, including an 11-year-old girl from the northern town of Tiberias.
15,443 cases of the virus have been confirmed so far, with the numbers of tests being performed every day having risen to over 10,000.
