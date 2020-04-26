|
20:08
Reported
Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20
Finalized: No more 500m restriction on sports, from Thursday 8 a.m.
In a telephone vote, government ministers confirmed that the emergency regulation restricting people engaging in sports activities to 500 meters from their place of residence is to be lifted.
Earlier, Culture Minister Miri Regev expressed her optimism that next week would see the resumption of most sports activities as well as the reopening of gyms and swimming pools, subject to Health Ministry guidelines yet to be determined.
