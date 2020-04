20:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Tragedy in the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem Read more Long-time shop-keeper in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda shuk commits suicide as economic woes continue amid coronavirus partial lockdown. ► ◄ Last Briefs