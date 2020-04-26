Most sports to resume next week, Culture Minister says

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev (Likud) said that immediately after Independence Day this Wednesday, solutions will be found to enable a resumption of most sports activities.

"Today, the government authorized athletes and players to resume playing for the various sports associations, and we are now making arrangements to widen the range of sports activities to be permitted straight after Independence Day, in conjunction with the Health Ministry," she said.

"We're looking into reopening fitness centers and swimming pools," she clarified, "as well as sports activities for individuals, water sports, permits for fishing, and resumption of football league games."