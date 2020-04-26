MK Litzman: Time to provide housing solutions for haredim

Outgoing Health Minister Yakov Litzman has explained his decision to vacate his position in favor of the Construction and Housing Ministry.

"I am aware of the terrible dearth of housing options for the haredi public in Israel," he told Channel 12 News. "The time has come to change this situation. If I had left [the Health Ministry] a month ago, everyone would have said that I was being ousted, but now people know that I had the option of remaining in my position. Since the coronavirus epidemic is starting to decline, I decided that now is the time to move on, after a decade of efforts and achievements."