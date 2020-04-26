MK Peretz: Nobody should have to fear for his livelihood

Head of the Labor party, MK Amir Peretz, has expressed his sorrow at the tragedy reported today, when a stallholder in the Mahane Yehuda market took his life due to his desperation at the financial catastrophe caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

"This is an extremely distressing and worrying death," Peretz said. "Even as we fight a battle for the health of the public, we must ensure that small business owners do not become casualties. They should not have to fear for the future of their livelihoods and their ability to provide for their families."

He added that, "The government has to make it absolutely clear that it will support all its citizens, both the self-employed and employees, so that no one else ever so much as considers taking such a step."