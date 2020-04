Head of the Yesh Atid-Telem part, MK Yair Lapid, held a press conference this evening via internet.

"The Blue & White party have collapsed at the crucial moment," he said, adding his view that "Benny Gantz is not fit to be prime minister."

With the dissolution of the pact between Gantz's party and Yesh Atid, Lapid has become the head of the opposition for the incoming Knesset.