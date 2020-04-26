Minister Erdan: 'Reopening schools is the urgent priority now'

Minister for Internal Security Gilad Erdan has commented on the government's decision to cancel distance restrictions on those going out to exercise. Previously, people were required to remain within 500 meters of their homes when participating in sports activities.

"I congratulate the government on the cancellation of this restriction," Erdan wrote on Twitter. "I already suggested this at two separate government meetings in recent days. Now is also the right time to cancel other restrictions ... and allow fitness centers to reopen, as well as vacation homes across the country."

Erdan added that, "We have to enable the public to 'take a breath of fresh air' even as we continue to battle the coronavirus epidemic, with careful adherence to public health regulations such as wearing a face mask, remaining two meters apart in public areas, and so forth. However, the most important and urgent matter at this time is creating solutions that will enable the education system to reopen," he added.