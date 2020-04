19:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Watch Live: Chabad emissary laid to rest Read more Tragedy in Germany: Chabad emissary Rabbi Binyamin Wolff, father of eight, laid to rest after dying as a result of coronavirus infection. ► ◄ Last Briefs