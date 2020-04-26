Blue & White 'acting in total contradiction to what they promised'

MK Moshe Ya'alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has attacked the Blue & White party for supporting what he says is a government designed simply to protect Netanyahu from the corruption charges he is facing.

"The hearing on the [changes to the Basic Law to enable the] establishment of a unity government under the leadership of Netanyahu (with Benny Gantz) reveals the depths to which Blue & White has sunk," he wrote on Twitter. "Benny Gantz's people have been dispatched to defend the coalition agreement - an agreement which serves to protect this criminal [i.e. Netanyahu] from facing justice; which continues the process of undermining the rule of law; which threatens the Supreme Court; which wants to appoint the police commissioner, the attorney general, the state attorney, and the judges - all those who will be judging him on his criminal acts.

"Those who are forming this bloated government via amendments to the Basic Law are acting in total contradiction to everything they said they would fight for. Likud members don't want any of this," he added.