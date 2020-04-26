|
US's first COVID-19 victim died of 'ruptured heart,' autopsy reveals
The Guardian newspaper reports that an autopsy conducted on the first known coronavirus fatality in the United States revealed that the female victim died of a heart attack, brought about by the virus.
Patricia Dowd, aged 57, died on February 6, several days after reporting flu-like symptoms. The San Francisco Chronicle obtained a copy of the autopsy report, which was reviewed by a forensic pathologist, who stated, "There's something abnormal about the fact that a perfectly normal heart has burst open ... The heart has ruptured. Normal hearts don't rupture."
The Guardian noted that the autopsy also revealed the presence of COVID-19 in the woman's trachea, lungs, and intestines.
