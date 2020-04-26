Six detained for questioning at Mahane Yehuda protest

Police have detained six people for questioning at today's demonstration at the shuttered Mahane Yehuda market in central Jerusalem. They are suspected of disturbing police in the execution of their duties, and of disobeying police orders.

Stallholders have been demonstrating since this morning, protesting the government's decision not to permit them to open their stores, even though high street stores were allowed to reopen today. Indoor malls are still subject to closure orders. Mahane Yehuda market has both a covered area, with stalls a scant few meters apart, and also an open area on a wide street, similar to conditions on any street, but none of the stalls have received permission to open.

Meanwhile, beauty salons and cosmeticians have been given permission to resume business, giving rise to accusations of unfair treatment by many stallholders, who face financial disaster if they are shuttered for such a prolonged period.