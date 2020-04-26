Virgin Australia files for bankruptcy; now Virgin Atlantic faces ruin

Sir Richard Branson is facing serious financial difficulties due to the coronavirus epidemic, and is now seeking a buyer for his Virgin Atlantic company, The Telegraph reports.

While budget airlines easyJet and WizzAir have received approval for public funding, Virgin's application was turned down by the British government.

Virgin Atlantic employs around 10,000 people whose jobs are now on the line. Last week, Virgin Australia filed for bankruptcy when it failed to secure a bailout package, even after Branson offered his luxury Necker Island in the Caribbean as collateral.