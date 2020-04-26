Report: Blue & White wants Health Ministry instead of Finance

Negotiations between the Likud and Blue & White parties are still ongoing, with discussion over various ministerial portfolios, among them the Health Ministry which Rabbi Yakov Litzman is vacating in favor of the Construction and Housing Ministry in the incoming government.

Yediot Aharonot reports that Blue & White is now requesting the Health Ministry instead of the Finance Ministry, and has suggested appointing an "expert" to the position of Health Minister rather than a MK. It had been suggested earlier that Litzman's departure from the post would provide an opening for outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, but Bennett stated earlier today that no such offer has been made to his party (Yamina), and that it is not yet certain that Yamina will enter the government at all, unless it can exert some influence over its policies.