17:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 MK Cohen: Ethics Committee should summon Hendel for clarification MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) has issued a complaint against MK Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz), accusing him of making false and libelous statements. "I have never been investigated by the police for any crime whatsover, and have certainly never been accused of any of the terrible things that Hendel insinuated," he said. "I will request that the Ethics Committee summon MK Hendel to clarify his statements immediately."