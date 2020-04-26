|
Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20
Cyber attacks on Water Authority but no damage done
The Water Authority has announced that it has identified a number of cyber attacks by individuals or groups attempting to infiltrate its systems.
"We have identified a number of attempts to infiltrate our quality control systems," the Authority stated. "These cyber attacks are being dealt with by the Water Authority and the National Cyber Security Authority. It should be stressed that no damage was done to provision of water, and our operations were not interrupted or impaired in any way."
