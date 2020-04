17:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 PM 'confident' Trump will back sovereignty bid in Judea, Samaria Read more Amid hints that Labor MKs could oppose plan to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu says Trump will support the move. ► ◄ Last Briefs