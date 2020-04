17:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 PM to pro-Israel conference: 'Trump promised to recognize sovereignty' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has addressed a conference being held by pro-Israel activists via video. "President Trump has promised to recognize the application of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the settlements [Judea and Samaria]," he said. "I am certain that he will keep his promise." ► ◄ Last Briefs