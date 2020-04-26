Mahane Yehuda stallholder takes his life due to economic catastrophe

Galei Tzahal has reported a tragic occurrence: A veteran stall holder in the Mahane Yehuda open-air market has ended his life, due to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

This morning, dozens of store owners from the Mahane Yehuda market demonstrated outside their stores, clashing with dozens of police. One person was arrested.

Although the government has authorized the reopening of high street stores, open-air markets are not permitted to operate at this stage, and storekeepers argue that they face financial ruin if the government does not change its mind.