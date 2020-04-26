DM Bennett: Health Ministry's decisions 'the right ones at the time'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has rejected criticism being leveled at the Health Ministry, saying that, "I absolutely support the decisions made, right from the beginning, to close the country's borders and to lock down the country. Those decisions were the right ones at the time."

He added that, "Today, we know much more about this virus and the way in which it is transmitted, and therefore, just as we were determined regarding shutting the country down, now we have to be equally determined in reopening the economy, while taking precautionary measures."

With the departure of Rabbi Yakov Litzman from the Health Ministry, Defense Minister Bennett is being tapped to replace him.