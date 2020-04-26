Chief Rabbi Lau: Women can receive a get wearing gloves

In light of the Health Ministry's regulations dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, and the extra caution required during these days, when face masks and gloves must be worn when interacting with people outside one's immediate family, the President of the High Rabbinic Court, Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau, has issued a special ruling pertaining to gittin (halakhic divorce).

In his ruling, Rabbi Lau stated that the wife may receive the get document while wearing gloves, and that this is not considered a chatzitzah (halakhic impediment), as long as the gloves belong to the woman.

Rabbinic courts continue to operate even during the current epidemic, with each beit din (rabbinical court) appointing an official to provide an individual response to every query.