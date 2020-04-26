Bereaved son petitions Supreme Court to allow cemetery visits

Natan Smadar, whose father Chaim was killed in a suicide bombing terror attack in 2002, has submitted an urgent petition to the Supreme Court, protesting the government's decision not to permit citizens to visit the country's military cemeteries on Memorial Day this week.

In his petition, he asks that the government decision be rescinded, arguing that the regulation is unconstitutional.

Last week, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) announced that families who chose to visit the cemeteries in the days leading up to Memorial Day would be greeted by soldiers, and that on the day itself, shifts of soldiers would read out the names of all of the IDF fallen, in the National Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl.