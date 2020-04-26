Gov't to meet tomorrow & decide on reopening of schools

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be presiding over a ministerial meeting at which the government will be making critical decisions regarding the reopening of the education system.

Today, the Director-General of Prime Minister's Office, Ronen Peretz, will be meeting with the deputy head of the National Security Council, Eitan Ben David, in advance of the Prime Minister's meeting.

Participating in the meeting will be the Education Minister, Rabbi Rafi Peretz; the Director-General of the Education Ministry, Shmuel Abuav; representatives from the National Security Council, the Health Ministry, and the Treasury; and additional officials.