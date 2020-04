14:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Jewish Agency to host Yom Ha’atzmaut 'global celebration' Six-hour virtual celebration to honor Israel’s 72nd birthday to feature personalities from Israel and Jewish communities around the world. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs