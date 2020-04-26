Over past decade, over 16,000 people injured at crosswalk

According to Central Bureau of Statistics data, in 2019, 21 people were killed as they crossed the road in what is supposed to be the safest place for them - the crosswalk.

The vast majority of those killed on crosswalks found their deaths in urban areas - 16 out of 21 pedestrians killed.

Over the past decade, more than 16,000 people were injured as they crossed the road at the crosswalk, approximately 1,650 casualties each year.