14:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Wounded lone soldier to lead Jewish Agency memorial service The Jewish Agency Chairman together with lone soldier Uri Hamu who was wounded in an Islamic attack, will lead the ceremony at the Agency, leaving a wreath in memory of lone soldiers. ► ◄ Last Briefs