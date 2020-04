14:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Shaked: 'You don't make a regime change in one week' Former Justice Minister on the Foreign Exchange Act: "If it's bound to happen due to political constraints, then it must be by way of a temporary order and not a fixed law." ► ◄ Last Briefs