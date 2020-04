14:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Watch: Israeli artists light candle for the fallen Israeli artists have joined forces in an exciting and special video to commemorate the Israeli Defense Forces' fallen Memorial Day in collaboration with the "These are my brothers" venture of Galatz. ► ◄ Last Briefs