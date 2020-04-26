Horowitz calls on Labor Party activists to join Meretz

Meretz Chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz calls on Labor Party activists to join this party in light of its entry into the unity government.

"Peretz and Shmuli today want to bury the Labor party in a humiliating grave and crawl under a criminal defendant for jobs on the most bloated and corrupt government in the State's history.

"I call on Labor Party members, supporters of its ideology and values: Come to us, join Meretz. We won't turn our back on you or betray your trust. Together we will continue to fight for our shared values: Social justice and equality, the fight against racism, striving for a political solution and the fight against annexation, the war on corruption and the rule of law and democracy."