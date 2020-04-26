'Rabbi Sadan's father designed many buildings throughout country'

Eli Mechina Bnei David expressed great grief over the passing of the late Erwin Sadan, the father of Rabbi Eli Sadan, head of the Mechina.

"Architect Erwin Sedan, 95 at his death, survived Auschwitz, immigrated to Israel after the Holocaust, and worked on the design of many buildings throughout the country, including the Elta plant in Ashdod, many Clalli health clinics, the beit midrash and boarding houses of the Ben David institutions, and more."

The funeral will be held today with limited family.