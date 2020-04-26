Legal aid provides representation, assistance to 350 bereaved families

For the past two years, the Justice Ministry has provided representation and legal assistance to 350 bereaved families and families of the deceased as a result of hostilities.

Legal Aid Program Director Adv. Hadas Gabriel-Zeni: "Legal assistance for bereaved families is provided through a sensitive, professional, and skilled lawyer trained to represent in this unique area. The lawyers assist them in realizing their legal rights and standing on their feet after the heavy disaster that landed on them.

"We call on families to apply for legal aid through our six county branches deployed nationwide, or through the call center at 073-392-7788, and receive the legal assistance they are entitled to. "