Early ascent to murdered son's grave

Relatives of the soldier Ron Kukia, who was murdered in the Arad Islamic attack in November 2017, went to his grave today following the ban on crowds and visiting cemeteries on Memorial Day.

HaKol m'HaLev Organization Chairman Rabbi Meir Bloch took part. In addition, Rabbi Bloch gave a plaque of recognition to the bereaved parents of Boaz and Livna Kukya for volunteering at HaKol m'HaLev and for the public struggles they lead in the Bocharim bChaim forum.