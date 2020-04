13:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Rabbis' appeal to haredi mothers In a special appeal to haredi mothers, Lithuanian Torah leaders ask that they allocate a special 'learning room' for children who wish to adopt a learning routine. ► ◄ Last Briefs