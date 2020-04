11:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Father of 9 collapses at home and passes away The late Rabbi Yigal Grama, father of 9 and resident of the Kiryat Herzog neighborhood of Bnei Brak, passed away last Saturday after apparently contracting the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs