Three organ transplants performed at Schneider Pediatric Center

At the Schneider Center for Pediatrics recently, alongside the coronavirus crisis, 3 transplant operations were performed on children: 2 liver and one kidney transplants, three life-saving surgeries.

Schneider Pediatric Center Director Prof. Yosef Peres: "Even in the days when we are all fighting the coronavirus, we at Schneider Center continue to treat the country's children with the utmost responsibility, professionalism, and compassion. Performing lifesaving surgery at this time is the success of all medical, nursing, and administration teams of the Schneider Center as one. Together we saved children's lives in times of adversity."