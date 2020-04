10:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Police arrest Mahane Yehuda market merchants' protest demonstrator Police arrested a demonstrator at the merchants' protest in the Mahane Yehuda market, where a confrontation with the Jerusalem police developed. ► ◄ Last Briefs