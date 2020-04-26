Woman drunk three times legal limit; hit parked vehicles

Over the weekend, a report was received at the Israel Police 100 Hotline on a woman driving wildly in Ramat Gan who hit several parked vehicles.

The owner of one of the damaged vehicles alerted the police and when they arrived, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol wafting from the suspect.

A breathalyzer test indicated a result of 920 micrograms per liter of fresh air, which is more than three times the limit permitted by law.

The driver was arrested and interrogated at the Tel Aviv County Examinations Unit and afterwards released to house arrest, her license revoked, and she was summoned to court for further legal proceedings against her.