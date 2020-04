10:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Naftali Bennett: 'Reopen Israel with responsibility and common sense' The Defense Minister calls to open shopping centers, kindergartens, and grades 1-3: "Coronavirus is deadly for the elderly and people at risk, they need to be guarded even further." ► ◄ Last Briefs