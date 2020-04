09:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Likud examines Amir Ohana for Internal Security Minister The Likud is considering Amir Ohana for Interior Security Minister instead of Miri Regev. In such a case, Regev may receive a proposal for the Education portfolio if Yamina does not join the government, according to Channel 12 News reporter Dafna Liel. ► ◄ Last Briefs