Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 MK Ofer Shelach calls Memorial Day cemetery closure 'wrong decision' "Instead of guiding the public and treating it as an intelligent public capable of receiving instructions and implementing them, they deal in sweeping bans," MK Shelah said.