09:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Israel: Number of coronavirus patients 15,398; 100 on ventilators The number of coronavirus patients in Israel stands at 15,398, of whom 100 are on ventilators. 6,602 have recovered. ► ◄ Last Briefs