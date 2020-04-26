|
09:28
Reported
News BriefsIyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20
UN envoy calls Israeli-Pali memorial ceremony 'inspiration for us all'
UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolai Mladenov sent a support video to the "Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony" this week online, in which he thanks the bereaved parents for being a "source of inspiration and hope."
According to a report in Haaretz, Meladenov said in the video that "there are people who want to burn all the bridges and see the abyss widening. You are working against these forces."
