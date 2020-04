09:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Treasury head calls network owners who refused to open 'irresponsible' The head of the Treasury fails to understand the decision of network owners not to open the stores until they determine the level of compensation they will receive. ► ◄ Last Briefs