Ecuador confirms 8,640 coronavirus deaths The Republic of Ecuador reports 340,785 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,640 deaths. U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken with Ecuador's President and has announced he will send ventilators and other aid.