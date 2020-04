08:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Woman phones relatives from hospital month after they heard she died 74-year-old Elba Maruri of Ecuador was infected with the coronavirus, hospitalized, and fell into coma. Due to a misidentification, the hospital informed her family that she was dead and even transferred them what purported to be her ashes. After about a month she regained consciousness, to the shock of her family. ► ◄ Last Briefs