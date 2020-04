00:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Senior Chabad rabbi, emissary to Germany, die hours apart Read more Chabad emissary in Hanover dies of coronavirus at 43, hours after 86-year-old member of Crown Heights rabbinical court passes away. ► ◄ Last Briefs